Dolly Parton's musical is starting to take shape. After a nationwide search for the perfect actors to portray the legend, the show has made its selections. Three actresses have been cast to play the larger-than-life country singer in various stages of her life.

Who Will Play Dolly Parton in Her Musical?

In an announcement on social media, the official account for the musical reveals that Katie Rose Clarke, Carrie St. Louis and Quinn Titcomb will bring Parton's story to life on a live stage.

Specific details about their roles have yet to be revealed, but two of the actresses will launch the show in Nashville this summer.

"BIG NEWS! We're excited to reveal three incredible actresses who will bring Dolly Parton to life at different stages in the world premiere of Dolly: An Original Musical in Nashville!" the caption reads.

"Each one brings heart, talent and that unmistakable Dolly sparkle."

The Dolly musical notes that thousands of people auditioned in the nationwide casting call, with 15 selected to audition in person in New York City.

When Will Dolly Parton's Musical Run on Broadway?

Now that the role of Parton has been filled, there isn't much time to get the entire production up and running.

Dolly: An Original Musical is set to run a handful of performances at the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts in Nashville, Tenn. beginning July 18. Opening night is set for Aug. 8, with more dates scheduled through Aug. 31.

The Nashville dates will serve as a workshop for the show, meaning the team will be able to make edits as needed before it moves to New York City for its Broadway debut in 2026.

As of now, it's unclear whether any or all of the selected actresses will be a part of the show's run in the Big Apple.

Country Music and Broadway Musicals

This isn't Parton's first musical rodeo: The country hitmaker was a Tony nominee for her score in 9 to 5: The Musical. That production was a stage adaptation of her 1980 film 9 to 5.

Related: Meet the Actress Playing Loretta Lynn in Her Broadway Musical

Parton also isn't the only one who dreamed of having a musical on the Great White Way. Loretta Lynn also had a similar dream, and it looks like it's coming to fruition this year. Tony Award winner Sutton Foster has been cast to play Lynn in a musical production about her life titled Coal Miner's Daughter.

Although the country legend won't be able to see her show come to life, she was involved in the casting process before she died in 2022.