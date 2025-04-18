Meet the Actress Who Will Play Loretta Lynn in the ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter’ Musical

Loretta Lynn's life story and music are headed to Broadway and the woman playing Lynn is perfect for the role!

Audiences will get to see the incredible life of this country veteran play out on stage in a new musical called Coal Miner's Daughter. Named after her 1980 film and autobiography and using those materials as a guide, the show will follow Lynn's journey from Kentucky to Tennessee.

Per Playbill, the storyline will encompass her "humble Kentucky upbringing to becoming an icon of the country music world, to the stage, with a score made up of Lynn's greatest hits and new material covering her life beyond the film's ending."

Lynn's daughter Patsy is serving as a consulting producer on the project.

"We are so grateful to see that our mother's life story and music will continue to touch the hearts of audiences and remain an important statement of the American dream,” Lynn's family said in a statement.

Who Will Play Loretta Lynn in the Broadway Musical Coal Miner's Daughter?

The big question is who will be taking on the role of such an iconic country music legend?

Unlike the Dolly Parton musical Dolly, the show did not do a nationwide casting for Lynn's part. Instead they opted for a true veteran from the Great White Way, casting two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster.

The casting has Lynn's stamp of approval. The country veteran had the opportunity to see Foster portray her in the early stages of the show before her passing in 2022.

Get our free mobile app

“As one of the last creative projects our mom was so passionate about, we are thankful that she had the opportunity to experience the initial stages of Sutton's sincere portrayal of Loretta," the family reveals. "Mom absolutely fell in love with her and thought she was just the right person to play her onstage. The family is moved by this incredible team's commitment to her legacy."

Sutton Foster attends Prime Video's "Étoile" New York premiere/American country music singer and guitarist Loretta Lynn as she sits outside in a chair, 1970s Michael Loccisano/ Hulton Archive, Getty Images loading...

When Will Coal Miner's Daughter Make Its Broadway Debut?

Lynn's musical has been in the works for more than a decade, but there is no official start date yet.

The show is still in the development stage, which means it is still being refined for the stage through workshops and readings. These are often done in front of audiences so feedback can be gathered and applied where necessary.

This is yet another project detailing her life. In addition to the 1980 film, the friendship between Lynn and Pasty Cline was put on display in a 2019 Lifetime movie called Patsy and Loretta.