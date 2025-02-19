Loretta Lynn’s Life Story Is Being Turned Into a Musical

Loretta Lynn's music and story will be at the center of a new stage musical called Coal Miner's Daughter, adapted from the film and book of the same title.

Broadway World reports that the project, which is currently in production, will star Broadway actor Sutton Foster.

People close to Lynn are working on the musical: The singer's daughter Patsy Lynn, who has played a key role in her mother's musical career for decades, is a contributing producer. So is Nancy Russell, who was formerly Lynn's manager.

Not only that, but Patsy says that Lynn got the chance to weigh in on the musical's first phases — including Foster's portrayal of her — before the country legend's death in October 2022.

"As one of the last creative projects our mom was so passionate about, we are thankful that she had the opportunity to experience the initial stagings of Sutton's sincere portrayal of Loretta," a statement from Lynn's family reads.

"Mom absolutely fell in love with her," the statement continues, "and thought she was just the right person to play her onstage."

The Coal Miner's Daughter musical has been in the works since at least 2012, when Lynn first announced it during a performance at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium. At the time, she said that actor Zooey Deschanel had been cast in the lead role.

The musical will feature songs and stories from Lynn's life and is inspired by the Coal Miner's Daughter film, but also continues the story of Lynn's life beyond the film's 1980 release.

Composer Jean Tesori and director Sam Gold are attached to the film, along with a producing team that includes Kristin Caskey, Mike Isaacson, Bee Carrozzini and ATG Entertainment.

There's no word yet on a premiere date for the Coal Miner's Daughter musical.