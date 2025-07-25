Blake Shelton hilariously told us the reason that he hopes nobody ever covers his songs.

The "Sangria" singer stopped by Taste of Country Nights, and when we starting asking him about his favorite Gwen Stefani songs, everything went off the rails.

One of his favorite Stefani songs is No Doubt's cover of Talk Talk's "It's My Life" — actually, he says he likes his wife's version better than the original.

That's when Shelton laughed and said, "I hope nobody ever remakes any of my music, because I know that will happen to me. People will be like, 'Oh my God, way better than Blake Shelton.'"

Shelton essentially wants his songs to live forever in their original form. He doesn't want someone to cover one of his hits and do it better than he did.

This is a different side of him than we usually see — typically he's the one throwing jabs at his buddies like Luke Bryan and Justin Moore, and here he is punching himself in the face, being self-depricating.

How Many Number One Songs Does Blake Shelton Have?

Shelton has a total of 30 No.1 songs on the Billboard charts. Those charts include the Hot Country Songs chart and the Country Airplay chart.

Let's just say he is giving up-and-coming singers an ample opportunity to cover one of his hits someday — there are so many!

How Long Have Blake Shelton + Gwen Stefani Been Together?

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani met on The Voice back in 2014. They both went through very painful public divorces, and they bonded over that heartbreak.

In 2015, they started dating publicly, and by 2021, they'd tied the knot.

Shelton is an amazing stepdad to Stefani's three kids. Zuma, 16, is even kind of taking after his stepdad: He recently performed onstage at Shelton's Ole Red in Oklahoma, and his music is country.

Blake Shelton + Gwen Stefani: A Timeline of Their Love From an unlikely, cross-genre pairing to one of country music's hottest "it" couples, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been on quite the journey together since they first met back in 2014 on the set of The Voice. Here is a look back at their fairy tale love story in pictures.