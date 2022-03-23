Sibling harmonies are at the heart of Dozzi's sound, but they rely as much on tight songwriting and strong lyrical imagery in the new music video for their new single, "Thought I'd Be." The clip debuts exclusively via Taste of Country on Wednesday (March 23).

The Australian-born sibling trio consisting of Andrea, Jesse and Nina Dozzi share a bittersweet tale of good love gone wrong in the song, a mid-tempo, pop-inflected country ballad that juxtaposes a classic country heartbreak theme with glossy modern production techniques. It's not a new story, but they put a fresh spin on the central premise with some clever wordplay based around the title in the chorus:

"I thought I'd be swapping keys / Seein' where you grew up, you tellin' me / Someday you see us somewhere along the road / Tyin' knots down in Mexico / I thought I'd be family / Back in your hometown every Christmas Eve / Not sitting sittin' here now thinking this thing through / And how I'm not what you / Thought I'd be," they sing together in tight three-part harmonies.

The trio built their initial success in their native Australia, landing at the top of the Australian Country Music Chart, winning two People’s Choice Awards and playing festivals including CMC Rocks, where they shared the stage with artists including Kacey Musgraves, Lady A and Chris Young.

Now permanently based in Nashville, Dozzi have gained traction with CMT, Apple Music, Spotify and Pandora, and they performed at the 2022 Country Radio Seminar in February.

For more information about Dozzi, visit their official website.