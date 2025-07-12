A Beloved + Extremely Rare Dr. Pepper Flavor Is Back on Shelves

Dr. Pepper fans across America are cheering loudly as a beloved and rare Dr. Pepper flavor has been spotted back on shelves.

All Recipes is reporting that Dr. Pepper Vanilla Float is back on shelves, but only in certain areas of America.

This extremely rare, but popular flavor has long existed in the Dr. Pepper flavor catalog, but when they rerelease it from time to time, people freak out, because it's harder to find than a six-leaf clover.

In May of 2025, Instagram foodie Markie Devo originally covered that it was coming back this summer, but only in Louisiana.

But since its release, All Recipes reached out to a Dr. Pepper rep, and they confirmed that the flavor is available in certain Southern states, because it's only produced by a single bottler in Louisiana.

Due to the fact that there is only that one bottler that makes the flavor, it’s only offered in a limited-time capacity in Southern states where it's easily delivered to by truck, including Mississippi, Texas and Georgia.

Of course there is a Reddit thread dedicated to Dr. Pepper, and this is where it has been popping up. Fans describe the flavor as "the greatest Dr. Pepper flavor of all time" and the "Holy Grail of soft drink flavors."

Others claim to have seen the rare Dr. Pepper flavor all the way in Germany and Finland, with one Redditor writing, "I have gotten it all the way in Finland. It really is the GOAT of Dr Pepper."

If you can get your hands on a can of Dr Pepper Vanilla Float you have a big decision to make -- drink that sucker or sell it on Ebay for likely more than you paid for it.

