‘America’s Got Talent’ Finalist Drake Milligan Injured in Tour Van Crash

Drake Milligan and several members of his band were injured when his touring van crashed into a concrete median in Texas. The accident forced him to miss a show in Georgetown, Texas.

The "Sounds Like Something I'd Do" singer and his band were between Fort Worth and Georgetown when a tire from another vehicle struck the van, leading to a collision with a concrete median. A note from Milligan's publicist reveals that he and several band members sustained injuries that were treated at the hospital. Everyone has since been released.

Drake Milligan finished third on Season 17 of America's Got Talent in 2022.

In 2017, he played Elvis Presley in the CMT series Sun Records.

Last September, Milligan released his debut album, Dallas/Fort Worth.

The accident happened between 9AM and 10AM on Sunday (April 16). The group were headed to Georgetown for a set at Two Step Inn, but were forced to miss the show. On Instagram, he thanked those who came to his assistance and let fans know he wouldn't miss any further shows.

We really appreciate all the love and well wishes. A special thank you to Mark Bogart with @mbranchkingblinds who got the boys back to Nashville safely. Another big thank you to the fine folks with the Two Step Inn festival who immediately sent a truck to us to put all of our gear in. Lots to be grateful for! We’re gonna rest up, see y’all at @stagecoach real soon!

The extent of Milligan and his band's injuries is not known. In a photo shared to social media, one person is seen wearing a neck brace.

Milligan is signed to Stoney Creek Records, a division of Broken Bow.