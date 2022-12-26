Fast-rising country newcomer Drake Milligan's dreams are finally becoming a reality. After moving to Nashville in 2018, inking a record deal with his now-label home BBR Music Group, dropping an introductory EP in 2021 and finishing second runner-up on Season 17 of America’s Got Talent, Milligan is getting the opportunity to hit the ground running with his debut country radio single, "Sounds Like Something I'd Do."

Fans of Milligan, both new and old, will recognize this ebullient tune as the show-stopper during his first AGT audition. In fact, it was this electrifying number that got the singer a standing ovation from the audience and all four judges — and the one that had judge Howie Mandel proudly dub him "the next Elvis of country." But one thing that’s clear about Milligan? He isn’t striving to be the present-day carbon copy of Presley. Instead, he's forging his own artistic path while boldly exhibiting the influence that Merle Haggard, Buck Owens, Roger Miller, George Strait, Alan Jackson and of course, Presley had on him.

“Sounds Like Something I’d Do" is a spirited country love song that drips with nostalgia, much like the music of Milligan’s cornerstone influences. Sonically, the euphoric tune also boasts hints of Shania Twain-reminiscent shuffles and hat-tips the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll with its "one for the money, honey, two for the road" lyric.

Writing the song was, as Milligan says, "one of the most fun I’ve had in a writing room."

“I wrote it with Terry McBride and Brett Beavers. Somebody said in conversation, ‘Man, sounds like something I’d do’. Of course, as songwriters do, I wrote that title on my phone,” Milligan recalls to Taste of Country with a laugh.

"Brett produced those early Dierks Bentley records and ‘What Was I Thinkin’ was such a great, great song," he adds, making reference to Bentley’s 2003 hit single. “I wanted to bring some of that energy into the record. We were like kids when we wrote that song, just singing over and over again!”

Now, his dream of being heard over the airwaves is finally coming true. “Sounds Like Something I’d Do” went for adds on country radio earlier in September and was the second most-added single.

“Going to country radio is really what I’ve been working towards over the last five years. I came from Texas to Nashville because I wanted to be played on the radio,” Milligan says with a warm smile. “To me, the most commercial radio artist ever is George Strait. I don’t think radio has to be one kind of sound. George was the best at bringing energy and fun songs to the radio. Radio obviously is the absolute game-changer for a country music artist. It’s going to be the opportunity for after AGT to keep this thing going and make a career."

Did You Know?: Milligan features more of his neo-traditional country sound, including a collaboration with Vince Gill and the Time Jumpers ("Goin’ Down Swingin’") on his debut album, Dallas/Fort Worth.

Listen to Drake Milligan, "Sounds Like Something I’d Do":

Drake Milligan's "Sounds Like Something I’d Do" Lyrics:

Stayin' too long at the honky tonk / Spendin' too much just to tie one on / Little less right and a lot more wrong / Sounds like somethin' I'd do / Callin' in sick when the fish are bitin' / Takin' those curves with the gravel flyin' / Keepin' one eye on the next horizon / Sounds like somethin' I'd do

Chorus:

I never had a reason, girl / To go 'round lookin' for a fire to walk through / It ain't like me to want somebody / Rearrangin' all my want-to's / I ain't the kind to settle down / And let myself get wrapped around / Somebody's finger, but if I had you / Baby, sounds like somethin' I'd do

Second Verse:

Cleanin' my truck, get it pushin' eighty / Pickin' you up and later, maybe / Gettin' one kiss and goin' half-crazy / Sounds like somethin' I'd do

Repeat Chorus

I never had a reason, girl / To go 'round lookin' for a fire to walk through / It ain't like me to want somebody / Rearrangin' all my want-to's / I ain't the kind to settle down / And let myself get wrapped around / Somebody's finger, but if I had you / Baby, sounds like somethin' I'd do

Repeat Chorus

I ain't the kind to settle down / And let my heart get wrapped around / Somebody's finger, but if I had you / Baby, sounds like somethin' / Baby, oh, it sounds like somethin' / Baby, sounds like somethin' I'd do

