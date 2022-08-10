On Wednesday night (Aug. 10), Drake Milligan learned if he'll be headed to the finals of America's Got Talent.

The AGT judging panel praised him after his performance of "Kiss Goodbye All Night" on Tuesday, with used-to-be curmudgeon Simon Cowell going as far as to call him the best of the night. Ultimately it wasn't their call, however — it was up to America's Got Talent viewers to decide which two finalists would move on to the finals.

There are five semi-final rounds, meaning 10 new fan-voted finalists will join the Golden Buzzer winners next month.

So, did Drake Milligan make the America's Got Talent finals? Apologies for the drawn out answer. We're not trying to keep you scrolling like a recipe website, it's just that people on the West Coast get real mad when we spoil it too early ...

After being included among the Top 5, Milligan learned he'd advanced to the Top 3 just 10 minutes before the show ended. Musician Avery Dixon and comedian Don McMillian were the other two finalists. However only two move on to the finals, meaning each man had to sweat through a well-timed commercial break.

Milligan didn't have to sweat much longer than that. The country singer was the first to be named a finalist for Season 17 of America's Got Talent. He thanked voters and the judges and accepted a few kind words before stepping away. Dixon — whom Cowell called the next Carrie Underwood — was named the second finalist of the night.

Milligan scheduled his debut album around the finals of America's Got Talent, meaning he was banking on getting through. Dallas/Fort Worth is a nod to his hometown and will be released on Sept. 15. In recent years he's moved to Nashville and has signed a record deal with Stoney Creek Records, the label home to Jimmie Allen, Parmalee and Lindsay Ell.

Milligan wrote all 14 songs on his album with country music veterans like Liz Roe, Brett Beavers, Marv Green and Bob DiPiero. Prior to his AGT fame he appeared in a CMT film called Sun Records, playing the part of Elvis Presley. He also auditioned for American Idol in 2016, but dropped out after making the Hollywood rounds.

