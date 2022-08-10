Drake Milligan has done it yet again! The rising country singer and America’s Got Talent semi-finalist wowed judges with a roaring live performance of his feel-good original song, “Kiss Goodbye All Night.”

Taking the stage with his band, Milligan showcased what AGT judge Simon Cowell dubbed “the best performance of the night.” The electrifying delivery featured plenty of fiddle lines, pedal steel, rhythmic drumbeats, soaring bass licks and Elvis Presley-influenced dance moves. Sonically, the euphoric tune also had hints of Shania Twain-reminiscent shuffles and a lyrical hat-tip to Presley with its “One for the money, honey, two for the road,” pre-chorus.

Cowell called Milligan “the real deal,” praising his songwriting ability and charming charisma as a performer. “This is, in my opinion, the best performance of the night.”

“Drake, this is perfection,” Sofía Vergara remarked with excitement. “Your songs are like they have been playing on the radio for years. You are amazing, you are the whole package. I think you are a star!”

“I will predict that that song will be No.1 on the [iTunes] country chart again, I promise you,” added Howie Mandell, referencing when the song Milligan auditioned with in June, “Sounds Like Something I’d Do,” shot to the top of the same chart.

“The song is great, the music is great, the performance is great, your looks are great. You have a good chance of winning this whole thing!” he continued, before urging fans to vote for the 24-year-old. Fellow judge Heidi Klum also asserted that Milligan has star power “sprinkled all over [him],” which left the humble singer-songwriter blushing and grinning from ear to ear on stage.

If there’s one thing the Stoney Creek Records/BBR Music Group artist has truly established, it’s that he’s got the vocal chops, showmanship and everything it takes to launch himself into country stardom.

Will Milligan make it to the AGT finals and celebrate the release of his just-announced debut album on that stage? Find out Wednesday night (Aug. 10) at 8PM ET on NBC.

Country Singers You Forgot Got Their Start on Reality TV: