Drake Milligan's appeal is a throwback to a different time, but his success in the modern era is undeniable.

That winning combination of classic cool and modern-day real-world support is why Milligan is one of Taste of Country's RISERS: 2026 Artists to Watch.

Who Is Drake Milligan?

Drake Milligan is a 27-year-old Texas native who's been making major waves in recent years for his combination of country and rock influences.

He cites George Strait and Elvis Presley as main influences, and his resemblance to young Presley landed him a breakout role as Elvis in Sun Records in 2017, followed by a stint on American Idol in 2018.

A third-place run on America's Got Talent in 2022 gave him even more spotlight, and Milligan released his debut album, Dallas/Fort Worth, in September of that year.

What Are Drake Milligan's Top Songs?

Milligan has already scored considerable radio success with songs including "Sounds Like Something I'd Do" and "Honky Tonkin' About," the latter of which featured the Reklaws and reached No. 1 in Canada.

His most recent single is "Tumbleweed."

What Are Drake Milligan's Career Highlights?

In addition to his high-profile TV work, Milligan has received positive coverage from media outlets including Billboard — which named Dallas/Fort Worth one of the Best Country Albums of 2022 — People, American Songwriter, USA Today, Access Hollywood, Taste of Country and more.

He's toured with Blake Shelton, Lainey Wilson, Luke Bryan and Cody Johnson, and his highlight performances include The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Grand Ole Opry, Stagecoach and CMA Music Festival.

Milligan has earned more than 270 million career streams online.

What's Next for Drake Milligan in 2026?

Milligan released his sophomore album, Tumbleweed, in November of 2025 via Stoney Creek Records.

The title song is already a Top 10 hit in the U.K., and Milligan will spend much of 2026 on the road promoting the project.

For more information about Drake Milligan and his tour dates, visit his official website.