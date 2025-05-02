Drake Milligan performs in front of thousands of cheering fans often, but singing at a wedding requires a different set of skills — and brings way different nerves.

The singer was on his way through Arkansas when he received a special request to sing his song "Dance of a Lifetime" while a couple danced their first dance at their wedding.

“It was a surprise. I’m like, yeah, that’s what every bride wants on her wedding day is a surprise,” Milligan jokes.

But, he adds: "I met the whole family and everybody in on it said she was going to love it."

Before this, Milligan explains, he'd never performed at a wedding as himself before — only a few times during his days as an Elvis Presley impersonator.

Loren Bullard Loren Bullard loading...

“There was a big staircase I had to come down, and my biggest thought was, 'Please don’t fall down the stairs,'” he recalls.

He didn't fall, and she did love it. In a video of the moment being shared exclusively with Taste of Country, you can see the bride's double-take — is that really Drake Milligan, in the flesh?!

She's confused when she first hears his vocals, because they sound live. Could it be?

As he makes his way down the stairs, wedding guests stand to watch him, but he pauses on the steps to give the bride and groom their moment.

It was a big orchestration to pull off this surprise for the couple.

"I snuck in early, and they had an upstairs area that I could hang out in," Milligan recalls. "Luckily they did the ceremony in a different area, and I snuck over during the ceremony."

Loren Bullard Loren Bullard loading...

"Dance of a Lifetime" will be a lifelong memory for the bride and groom, but it's special to Milligan, too. Released in 2022 on his Dallas/Fort Worth album, it was a song he wrote early in his career.

“It was one of the songs I had been a part of that I felt there was something really special about it,” the country singer expresses, adding, "one of the songs that got me into country music — a song that people can use in their lives."

He also sang it during his Opry debut in 2022, and it's been used for a lot of weddings over the years, due to its sweet sentiment.

But no moment has been as special — as one-of-a-kind — as Milligan being there to perform.

Professionally, Milligan just made his second-ever appearance at Stagecoach. This time, people were singing along with all of his songs. He is currently on the road both headlining, as well as opening show for Lainey Wilson, Clay Walker and Luke Bryan.