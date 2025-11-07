Dukes of Hazzard star Catherine Bach appears to be returning to normal life after a recent hospital stay prompted her former co-stars to ask for prayers.

How Is Catherine Bach's Health?

Bach has not commented publicly since her recent hospitalization, which took place after she underwent surgery.

However, the U.K.'s Daily Mail newspaper has obtained several photos of the 71-year-old actress, who was spotted walking her dog in Los Angeles on Monday (Nov. 3).

Bach can be seen wearing a long-sleeve brown shirt, jeans and pink sneakers in the pictures, which the Daily Mail published on its website.

Why Was Catherine Bach Hospitalized?

Parade reports Bach had been hospitalized with an embolism after undergoing surgery.

Have Catherine Bach's Dukes of Hazzard Co-Stars Spoken Out About Her Health?

Bach's Dukes co-star Ben Jones, who played Cooter Davenport on the show, turned to social media on Oct. 30 to share the news of Bach's hospitalization with fans in a post that was later deleted.

He also asked fans to pray for his friend and colleague.

“Breaking news! Our dear Catherine Bach has just been admitted to the hospital in Los Angeles on an emergency basis," Jones wrote.

"Catherine has an embolism that probably developed as a result of a recent surgery. We will keep you posted, and Catherine will share her story as soon as she is recovered. She is so, so sorry to have to cancel her appearance at Cooter’s this weekend. Please keep her in your thoughts and prayers. Love, Ben and Miss Alma," he continued.

A subsequent post announced that Bach's appearances set for that weekend at Jones' Cooter's Place location in Nashville had been canceled "due to unforeseen circumstances."

John Schneider, who played Bo Duke on The Dukes of Hazzard, turned to social media to share an update of his own.

"Attention Dukes of Hazzard family!! I just texted Catherine, and thankfully, she responded right away," he wrote.

"Yes, she is in the hospital, but she assures me that she is going to be fine. She appreciates all our prayers and support and is truly disappointed not to be traveling this weekend. We love you, Catherine!" he added.

Tom Wopat, who portrayed Luke Duke on The Dukes of Hazzard, also weighed in on Bach. See below.

Who Is Catherine Bach?

During the run of The Dukes of Hazzard, Catherine Bach became a TV icon for her role as Daisy Duke, whose cousins, Bo and Luke, were the show's main characters.

Her signature cutoff denim short shorts inspired the Daisy Dukes fashion trend and sold millions of posters at the height of her fame on the show, which ran from 1979-1985.

What Has Catherine Bach Been Doing Since The Dukes of Hazzard?

According to IMDb, Bach has earned a number of other acting roles in the decades since The Dukes of Hazzard came to an end.

She has performed in television shows including Monk, Hawaii Five-0 and more, and she starred on The Young and the Restless as Anita Lawson from 2012-2019.

Bach has also revived the character of Daisy Duke for several Dukes of Hazzard reunion films, video games and more.

How Old Is Catherine Bach?

Catherine Bach was born on March 1, 1954. She is currently 71 years old.