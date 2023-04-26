Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!

Dustin Lynch has had a successful career as a country artist that started in 2012, with his debut single, 'Cowboys and Angels." Since then, he has released four albums, had massive success with his singles and been nominated for some of the genre's biggest awards.

Every time I speak with him, we always end up talking about how much he loves flying and how much he has been looking forward to getting his pilot's license. Dustin attained that achievement in January 2023, and is now a certified pilot. When I asked Dustin if he planned on purchasing his own plane, he replied:

We'll see. I'm hoping Dierks Bentley just gives me one of his. The first time I met him, we bonded over my hometown of Tullohoma, because he did a lot of practice flights into his hometown airport.

So far, Dustin Lynch hasn't received that plane from Bentley, but he did just unlock another achievement in flying. He took to the friendly skies with his own granddad, who is a pilot as well.

"Hit the skies with Granddad, he learned 40 years ago...still has it," Lynch captioned the video that shows him and his grandfather doing the check of the small plane before taking it up in the air. At one point, Dustin lets his grandfather take over the helm and fly the plane as well. It looked like a beautiful sky and an even nicer plane that they were flying in, as the two seemed to really bond over their love for flying.

Dustin Lynch is currently on tour with Kane Brown on his Drunk or Dreaming tour.