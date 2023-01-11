Dustin Lynch Is Officially a Licensed Pilot: ‘To the Sky!’

Dustin Lynch is experiencing that "Blue in the Sky" from a new angle after obtaining his pilot's license. What started as a dream two years ago has become a reality for the country singer, who shared the news of his latest achievement on social media.

"Starting this week off with a gratitude post," he writes in the caption. "Grateful for my friends and team that continue to push me. Like getting this done right here. To the sky!"

The "Thinking Bout You" singer is now part of an elite club in country music joining a handful of artists who have a license to fly: Dierks Bentley, Tim McGraw and Alan Jackson are on that short list.

For Bentley, getting his license meant he could fly home to be with his family more often between shows. Lynch has a similar inspiration.

"If that gets me another, you know, 15-20 days a year to be outside and enjoy the outdoors," Lynch told Taste of Country in 2021, "I'm in."

It's no small task learning to fly a plane. Aside from the flight hours that must be logged and the hefty price tag, it takes guts to get yourself in the air like that — especially solo. However, Lynch says there is truly no freedom like being in that pilot's seat.

"I didn't realize how free you feel whenever you can hop in an airplane and go wherever you want to go and it opens a whole new world," he told Entertainment Tonight early on in his lessons. "Those that fly know what I'm talking about."

The Tullahoma artist had a lot of support throughout his journey to becoming a licensed pilot — a close friend even lent him a plane to train on. He has since purchased his own plane, and by the looks of his post and the use of #cirruslife as a hashtag, it could be a Cirrus.

Lynch could fly himself to and from his shows this year. So far, he is scheduled to open for Kane Brown on his Drunk of Dreaming Tour, which runs March 16 through June 10.