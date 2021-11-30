Dustin Lynch’s Buddy Sent Him a Plane So He Could Learn to Fly

The best of friends are the ones who support you in all that you do, and Dustin Lynch has a buddy who's a real keeper.

The country star recently mentioned his desire to become a pilot, and his friend really came through. While talking with Taste of Country Nights host Evan Paul ahead of the 2021 CMA Awards, Lynch revealed that his buddy sent him a plane so he could learn to fly.

"It made it one of those things I couldn't turn down, so off I went into learning," he says.

Lynch adds that during one of the routine oil changes, they found trace amounts of metal in the oil, and after further evaluation, it was determined that the plane would need more work. However, this doesn't mean the "Thinking About You" singer will be grounded forever.

"I've got a trainer plane coming to Nashville that's mine," he shares with a big smile on his face.

He'll still be sidelined for the time being while the plane undergoes its annual inspection, but he'll be back to training in no time. And while he may not know which of his fellow country stars will be brave enough to take to the skies with him first, he did say that his father is excited to see the world from up above.

Lynch isn't the only country artist who flies: Dierks Bentley, Tim McGraw and Alan Jackson also have their licenses. Bentley has even been known to fly himself home from his shows! It certainly takes less time than hitting the road in a tour bus and gives the father of three more time at home.

For Lynch, it's about squeezing in more time hunting and fishing.

"If that gets me another, you know, 15-20 days a year to be outside and enjoy the outdoors," Lynch says, "I'm in."

The "Seein' Red" singer has a few dates left in 2021 and several already marked on the calendar for 2022.