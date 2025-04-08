Morgan Wallen Admits He Can’t Go Anywhere Without Feeling ‘On Edge’

Morgan Wallen still struggles with his fame, even though he's been a star for years.

During a guest spot on a recent This Past Weekend With Theo Von podcast, he opened up about being in the public eye, admitting that it's "not ideal."

"It's still weird and there's parts of that that I don't like." Wallen says. "I mean, I think anybody who has to deal with that, it's not ideal, ya know?"

The reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year further explained what he sees as a downside to being famous.

"It's not ideal to go everywhere, and even if you don't get bothered, you were on edge the whole time because you thought you might," the "Sand in My Boots" hitmaker explains. "It's like, there's things that you just don't do anymore. You just don't do 'em anymore, ya know?"

"That's why I take up hunting so much, I think," Wallen says of how he finds peace, "because I can go be with my buddies. I'm in the middle of nowhere, I can be at ease, I can not stress out. You just find ways to supplement it, I think, ya know?"

Dustin Lynch is another artist who looks to the outdoors for peace. He's told Taste of Country Nights' Evan Paul in the past that he loves going hunting because he won't be bothered, and can be away from fame and enjoy the quiet side of life.

Just remember, if you do come across someone famous like Wallen out in public, try to respect their privacy as much as possible, as they don't have much of it left.

