‘Dutton Rules’ Podcast: Who Died on ‘1883,’ Who Didn’t + Why?

It's really not fair to say 1883 ended exactly how we thought it would, even if that's the truth. The finale of the Yellowstone origin story set the stage for the next generation of Duttons while bringing a tragic fate to many of those who traveled with them to Montana.

This newest episode of Dutton Rules: A Yellowstone 1883 Podcast is packed with spoilers, so consider this your warning. If you don't want to know what becomes of Elsa, James, Margaret, Shea, Thomas and Noemi, come back later. They all met a logical destiny.

Yellowstone viewers know that James, Margaret and John Sr. (played by Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Audie Rick) survive at least 10 more years, because they appeared during Season 4 of Yellowstone. Elsa's future was uncertain. The character played brilliantly by Isabel May was suspiciously absent from those early 2022 scenes, and now we know why.

Shea Brennan (Sam Elliott) seemed hell-bent on dying, while Thomas (LaMonica Garrett) found contentment in Noemi's arms. Nothing good on the show seems to last, so it was fair to wonder if this romance could bloom. There literally isn't a single question mark remaining after the finale, which is so rare, especially in the world of creator Taylor Sheridan.

Click play to listen, or, if you would rather listen later, find Dutton Rules on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and look for archive interviews with 1883 stars like Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, plus Yellowstone stars like Cole Hauser.

1883 is available for streaming on Paramount+.

