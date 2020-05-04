Dwight Yoakam Reveals March Wedding to Emily Joyce

Dwight Yoakam is a married man! The country star quietly married his longtime fiancee Emily Joyce in a private ceremony in March, he announced in a statement on Monday (May 4).

Yoakam and Joyce, the statement explains, were married just before California's novel coronavirus (COVID-19) quarantine. The ceremony took place at the St. Monica Catholic Church in Santa Monica, Calif.

"At a time when there is so much uncertainty in the world, there are still happy moments," the statement says. "In the face of shutdowns and social distancing requirements, love prevailed, and the less than 10 attendees were seated at least six feet from one another."

Yoakam, 63, and Joyce have been dating since 2010 and were engaged for "several years," notes their statement. They chose not to share the news of the nuptials until now "out of respect to so many people affected by and on the frontlines of this pandemic."

Yoakam, who is best known for honky-tonk-style hits including "Fast as You" and "Guitars, Cadillacs," has largely kept his personal life private. However, in the past, he has been linked to several actresses, including Sharon Stone and Bridget Fonda. He and Wynonna Judd were also an item for a time, while Yoakam and the Judds (Wynonna and mother Naomi) were on tour together.