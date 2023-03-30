Hayden Haddock brings the energy of his live shows to a new cover of Dwight Yoakam's "Fast as You," and he's sharing it with Taste of Country readers first.

The Texas-based Red Dirt country artist puts a rocking spin on Yoakam's classic hit from 1993, emphasizing heavy guitars in an arrangement that he has honed by performing the song in concert. His version stays true to the overall feel of Yoakam's original, but also offers a fresh take on the classic track.

"I am a huge fan of Dwight Yoakam and have always especially loved performing 'Fast as You,'" Haddock tells us. "It is a regular in our live shows, so we wanted to make it our own but still keep the foundation of the song true to what makes it so awesome."

Haddock worked with hit Nashville producer Trent Willmon on the song, which is set for release on Friday (March 31). The new release follows "Tequila," which paired Haddock with Jon Wolfe in 2022.

Haddock will have plenty of opportunities to perform "Fast as You" coming up. He keeps a busy live schedule of 150 dates per year, and he's opened for artists including Randall King, Steve Wariner, Kevin Fowler and more.

Click on the track above to hear Haddock's cover of "Fast as You," which is currently available for pre-save. Visit his official website for more information and to keep track of his new music and concert schedule.

