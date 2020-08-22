Dwight Yoakam and his wife, Emily Joyce, have welcomed their first child. The 63-year-old country star and his 36-year-old wife of five months welcomed a baby boy named Dalton Loren on Sunday (Aug. 16), according to a statement.

Yoakam's team posted to his Instagram to reveal the news on Friday (Aug. 21), writing, "Like the lyric from the song "Waterfall" that Dwight wrote for Emily on his 3 Pears album says ... Babies get born even in a... Pandemic lock down... With great joy and happiness Dwight & Emily announce the birth this past Sunday of their new baby boy. Dalton Loren Yoakam. Born 8-16-2020 at 9:19am."

The couple shared photos of themselves together prior to leaving for the hospital to welcome their son.

Yoakam surprised fans in May of 2020 with the announcement that he had married Joyce in March at a wedding that adhered to social distancing guidelines.

His team also posted that news to Instagram, writing, "Dwight Yoakam and Emily Joyce were married in March just prior to the quarantine in a private ceremony at St Monica Catholic Church in Santa Monica, CA. At a time when there is so much uncertainty in the world, there are still happy moments. In the face of shutdowns and social-distancing requirements, love prevailed, and the less than ten attendees were seated at least six feet from one another. The happy couple have been engaged for several years and have been dating since 2010. This belated announcement was withheld out of respect to so many people affected by and on the front lines of this pandemic."

The Associated Press reports this is Yoakam's first marriage. He has previously engaged in a string of high-profile relationships with Bridget Fonda, Sharon Stone and Wynonna Judd.

Yoakam shot to fame as a country artist with the release of his debut album, Guitars, Cadillacs, Etc., Etc., in 1986, scoring hits with "Honky Tonk Man" and "Guitars, Cadillacs." His other hits include "Little Sister," "Streets of Bakersfield," "I Sang Dixie," "You're the One," "Ain't That Lonely Yet," "Fast as You" and more.

Yoakam has also pursued a successful parallel career as an actor, appearing in Sling Blade, Panic Room, The Minus Man, Wedding Crashers and more.

Emily Joyce is a photographer who owns her own photography business.