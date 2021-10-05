Dylan Scott Plans Livin’ My Best Life Headlining Tour for Early 2022
Dylan Scott will hit the road as a headlining act in 2022. The "Nobody" singer has announced his Livin' My Best Life Tour, a run that will kick off in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Feb. 24 and extend through the end of April.
It'll be a chance for Scott to take the stage as a headliner after serving as opening support for Luke Bryan's Proud to Be Right Here Tour throughout 2021 and joining Bryan's annual Farm Tour in the fall. He'll also have some new music under his belt, as he recently released a new single, "New Truck," as well as another new song, "Static."
The upcoming trek will be a tale of two Dylans: Up-and-comer Dylan Marlowe will join Scott as an opening act for all dates.
"I'm excited to finally headline in front of my fans," Scott explains in a statement. "Hopefully we've gained a lot of new ones over the past few months while being on tour with Luke. I'm bringing out a new artist named Dylan Marlowe who y'all are going to love! Ready to live my best life on the Livin' My Best Life Tour."
Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday (Oct. 8), but those on Scott's fan email list have access to a special pre-sale as of Tuesday (Oct. 5). Visit the singer's website for more details.
Dylan Scott, 2022 Livin' My Best Life Tour Dates:
Feb. 24 -- Grand Rapids, Mich. @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Feb. 25 -- Rosemont, Ill. @ Joe's Live
Feb. 26 -- Detroit, Mich. @ Saint Andrew's Hall
March 3 -- Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues Cleveland
March 4 -- Louisville, Ky. @ Mercury Ballroom,
March 5 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogart's
March 10 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore Charlotte
March 11 -- Chattanooga, Tenn. @ The Signal
March 12 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle
March 17 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia
March 18 -- New Haven, Conn. @ Toad's Place
March 19 -- Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount
March 24 -- North Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues Myrtle Beach
March 25 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz
March 26 -- Isle of Palms, S.C. @ The Windjammer
March 31 -- Garden City, Idaho @ Revolution Concert House & Event Xenter
Apr. 1 -- Salt Late City, Utah @ The Depot
Apr. 7 -- Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades
Apr. 8 -- San Diego, Calif. @ The Observatory North Park
Apr. 9 -- Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues Anaheim
Apr. 28 -- Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues Boston
Apr. 29 -- Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
These Country Artists Are Keeping Traditional Country Alive: