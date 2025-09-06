I love the fact that you can still sit down and eat a meal at Elvis Presley's favorite restaurant to this day.

Mashed points out that Presley's favorite restaurant is still open after more than 100 years.

What Was Elvis Presley's Favorite Restaurant?

The Arcade Restaurant was his favorite, located in the heart of the King's hometown of Memphis, Tenn.

The restaurant is right near where Presley frequented, performed and recorded on the legendary Beale Street in downtown Memphis.

The King of Rock and Roll recorded a lot of his music about half a mile from Beale Street, at Sun Studios in downtown Memphis, so it makes sense that he found this cozy little spot where he could low-key hang out and not get bothered as much.

The "Jailhouse Rock" singer went there so much and sat in the same exact spot so often that the restaurant has a picture of him adorning the booth, so visitors can kind of eat with Presley.

What Was Elvis Presley's Favorite Food?

A fried peanut butter and banana sandwich, of course.

That sandwich is still on today's menu, and you can also upgrade it with bacon.

You are forewarned, though, that there could be a big line to eat in Presley's booth at the Arcade Restaurant.

It's up to you whether you want to stand in line and wait to be seated or stroll in and grab another one of the establishment's places to sit and dine.

How Old Was Elvis Presley When He Died?

The King was only 42 years old when he passed away in 1977.

