One of the biggest celebrities on the planet will be performing at the 2023 ACM Awards. Ed Sheeran just announced he'll take the stage on Thursday (May 11).

In a post to social media, Sheeran joked about "Brits" not having much country music pedigree and expressed enthusiasm to take the stage. It's hardly the first time he's gone country, however.

At the 2022 Country 2 Country Festival in London, Luke Combs brought Sheeran on stage to sing a duet of "Dive." At the time, he admitted they'd planned to write together as well.

"Who said the Brits don't have a little bit of country in them," Sheeran says in the announcement video. "I'm really excited to be at the Academy of Country Music Awards this week. This is the first time that I'll be performing at it, and I am super pumped about it."

This may be Sheeran's first ACM Awards appearance, but it's not his first country awards appearance. In 2013, he walked the red carpet prior to the CMT Music Awards, stopping for photos with other country celebrities including Larry the Cable Guy, Brantley Gilbert and Nelly.

The 2023 ACM Awards will stream on Amazon Prime at 8PM ET. A Prime membership is not required to watch.

