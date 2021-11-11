Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. ​​​​​​​​​​​This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.

It's not too often you get to have a long conversation with a country music living legend, so when the opportunity arose to speak with Eddie Montgomery, from Montgomery Gentry, I was so excited!

If you haven't had the pleasure of meeting Eddie before, let me tell ya, he is a super nice man. He started telling us that it's been a crazy couple of years for him, but he took it in stride and started hanging with his friends in his garage after their favorite bar shut down. "Eddie's Garage" turned into their own bar, complete with every single grill known to man, televisions, a disco ball and a commercial refrigerator to keep the Jim Beam and beers cold.

The new Ain't No Closing Me Down album started there, but really blew up when Tanya Tucker signed on. Montgomery calls her a legend who's up there with Loretta Lynn, Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard.

"Her voice is as big as it ever has been," he says of his "Higher" duet partner. "I put her up against any young artist that wants to try her. Do not." Ain't No Closing Me Down is available exclusively through Walmart right now.

We then dove into life after the tragic loss of his bandmate and best friend, Troy Gentry, and how Eddie went back out on the road because that's what Troy would have wanted. Eddie said the fans always want to hear Montgomery Gentry songs, and they help sing with him as he performs for them. He was telling us how he keeps in constant touch with Troy's family to make sure they always have anything they need.

It was a rollercoaster of emotions for me during this interview, and I really enjoyed getting to spend time with one of country music's greatest, Eddie Montgomery. Please take some time to listen to Taste of Country Nights, On Demand Episode 11 and to like and subscribe and rate this podcast wherever it is that you listen to your favorite podcasts.