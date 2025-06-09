Ella Langley has become known for her signature bangs, but we are here with a hefty warning for anyone trying to get too close to them, especially with a pair of scissors.

The "Weren't for the Wind" singer was a guest on Taste of Country Nights recently, and we asked her if she's ever had nightmares that someone was cutting off her bangs?

"I haven't had that nightmare specifically, but now that you mention it I might later," she joked in response.

Pressed further, she had a more serious warning for anyone who's thinking of snipping near her head:

"If someone gets near me with some scissors, they should be a lot more worried than me."

Langley says she's her own security guard, and would protect her bangs, her face and her life should she need to.

"'m very protective of my well-being," she says.

The five-time ACM winner is the talk of Nashville after her tornado-like entrance into country music, though she's only released two songs as singles, "You Look Like You Love Me" and "Weren't for the Wind." The former is already a No. 1 song, with the latter poised to reach the top in the coming weeks.

Langley has said before that her bangs are her signature, so much so that fans were shocked when a video popped up of her pre-fame, without her bangs. She has also said that she has no plans to ever get rid of them.

