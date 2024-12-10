Ella Langley has had a huge career year in 2024.

Not only has the newcomer solidified herself as a talented rising star, she also notched her first No. 1 hit at country radio when "You Look Like You Love Me" feat. Riley Green topped the Billboard Country Airplay Chart.

Langley is experiencing a lot of feelings about this milestone — many nostalgic.

She shared an old photo of herself on social media in an effort to show her fans just how long she's been dreaming of this day.

In the snap, a young Langley stands on a stage in front of a microphone. Two men are on either side of her with guitars as she boldly looks out at the audience in her green dress.

"That little girl has the #1 song at country radio today," she writes in the caption.

"Been dreaming this dream for as long as I can remember," Langley continues. "I’ve talked about wanting to do this for as long as I can remember. I haven’t lived a single day where this wasn’t the plan."

"The thing about a dream is, it’s just a dream. Today it feels real. This past year, it’s felt real. Thank you for listening and sharing and believing," she adds.

See the charming photo below:

Country Artists Praise Ella Langley's First No. 1 Hit

Fans flooded the comments section of Langley's post, with many saying the achievement is well deserved. Several country artists also applauded her work.

"So so proud of you!" Miranda Lambert writes. "Keep on dreamin!"

"Congrats Ella! Just so damn proud," Carly Pearce adds.

"PROUD OF U," Megan Moroney chimes in.

Bailey Zimmerman says: "BIG!!! LETS GOOO"

Who Is Ella Langley?

While it feels like Langley has burst onto the country music scene unexpectedly, like any artist, she's been working for this dream for quite some time. The Hope Hull, Ala. native first moved to Nashville in 2019 to pursue her career.

She wrote several songs for artists like Elle King and Runaway June before signing with Sony Music Nashville in 2023. Langley made her Grand Ole Opry debut that same year.

In 2024, she released "You Look Like You Love Me" and dropped her debut album, Hungover, on Aug. 2.

"You Look Like You Love Me" also earned Langley her first country music award: The song won Musical Event of the Year at the 2024 CMA Awards.