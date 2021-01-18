Graceland — the expansive Memphis, Tenn., homestead that once belonged to Elvis Presley — is now offering virtual tours to fans far and wide.

The live virtual experience will take viewers inside the musical legend's home, providing an immersive look into his life even for those unable to travel to Tennessee amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two-hour experience features a walk through Presley's mansion, a tour of his jet and a trip to his exhibit and entertainment complex, which includes cars, the singer's iconic jumpsuits and various other memorabilia. The tour concludes in Graceland's Meditation Garden, where Presley is buried.

The virtual tours will be led by Angie Marchese, Vice President of Graceland Archives and Exhibits, who will highlight a variety of artifacts throughout the experience, varying from tour to tour to make each trip through Graceland unique. Visitors will be able to ask Marchese questions throughout the tour.

In addition to the added convenience and safety of a from-home visit, Graceland's virtual experience is also aiming to offer unique new vantage points on the rooms inside Presley's mansion. While virtual visitors will see all the same rooms in-person guests would, they'll be able to follow the camera beyond the velvet ropes, getting a special perspective on each room in the museum.

Tickets for Graceland Virtual Live Tours are on sale now, and cost $100 each. The tours will be presented through a private, closed Facebook group, with the footage then being archived for 72 hours so that guests in all timezones have the chance to take the tour as many times as they'd like within that period.

Graceland is remaining open for limited-capacity in-person tours, as well.