The stunningly futuristic Palm Springs estate where Elvis Presley and Priscilla Beaulieu spent their honeymoon recently sold, and pictures show a one-of-a-kind estate that truly deserves its "House of Tomorrow" nickname.

Presley and his new wife honeymooned in high style at the luxury property in California, which renowned architect William Krisel designed. Completed in 1960 by the Alexander Construction Company, the house originally served as Robert Alexander's personal residence.

The 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 4,695-square-foot home centers around a futuristic round concept, with pod rooms extending from the central hub. Its quirky interior amenities include a floating fireplace, rock walls, terrazzo flooring and more. The living area is circular and features floor-to-ceiling windows, sliding glass doors and a built-in 40-foot sofa.

The master bedroom juts out over the street and also features floor-to-ceiling windows. The curved kitchen centers around a built-in stove island that features six electric burners and a rounded range hood.

The exterior of the luxury property features a pentagonal pool, lush landscaping and soaring views of the hills.

Look magazine dubbed the estate "The House of Tomorrow" in 1962, and in 1967, Presley and his bride-to-be were dogged by journalists while staying at the Palm Springs residence. They fled from the press by exiting down a small pathway at the back of the property, where a limo waited to take them to Frank Sinatra's private plane, according to Realtor.com. The couple flew to Las Vegas for their wedding, then returned to honeymoon at the house in Palm Springs, paying $21,000 to rent it for a year afterward.

The estate most recently went on the market for $5.65 million on Oct. 3, 2022, and sold for that asking price on Nov. 14, 2022, according to online property sites. That breaks down to $1,203 per square foot and a monthly payment of about $33,879.

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Elvis Presley's "House of Tomorrow" honeymoon estate.

