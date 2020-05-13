Elvis Presley and Wife Priscilla’s Rural Ranch Hideaway: Peek Inside the Vintage Mobile Home

"Tiny homes" are all the rage these days, but can you picture the King of Rock and Roll living in one?

Graceland, Elvis Presley's Memphis-area mansion, is still in impeccable condition and open to the public, but even after he achieved superstardom, the music icon stayed in touch with his humble roots. After buying Graceland in 1957, at the age of 22, Presley began purchasing additional property in the 1960s, as his star continued to rise, including a 163-acre piece of land near Graceland, dubbed Circle G Ranch.

Envisioned as a getaway spot for Presley, Circle G Ranch featured a ranch house and eight trailers, which Presley installed for his buddies, known as the "Memphis Mafia." Though Presley and his wife Priscilla had use of the ranch house, he later added a ninth trailer for them: a 60-foot, two-bedroom Delta mobile home. The couple event spent part of their honeymoon on the property.

Lovers of vintage interior decor will be enamored with the mobile home's blue kitchen cabinetry and cozy wood paneling, and those who appreciate Presley's flair for the flamboyant will appreciate the red and gold bathroom. The trailer is only 12 feet wide, but the King certainly made the most of the space.

After an extensive restoration, Presley's mobile home went up for auction in 2018, via California-based auctioneers GWS Auctions. Max Wiggins of Kemah, Texas, a longtime Presley fan, admirer and memorabilia collector, won the trailer with a bid of $67,650.

Per a press release, Wiggins planned to take the trailer back to Mississippi, Presley's home state, and hoped to both exhibit the mobile home and make it available for fans to rent.

Peek Inside Elvis + Priscilla Presley's Vintage Mobile Home: