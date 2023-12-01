Kane Brown was apparently made to duet with Elvis.

Brown was part of NBC's Christmas at Graceland special that aired Wednesday night. According to Graceland's official website, the show was the first live musical televised holiday special of its kind to air from Elvis Presley's iconic Memphis home.

Performers included Post Malone, Lainey Wilson, Kacey Musgraves, Lana Del Rey and more, singing holiday favorites at the estate.

Out of the star-studded lineup, it was Brown who gave what will be one of the most talked about performances. Brown paid homage to Elvis by singing "Blue Christmas."

The song started with the camera focused on Brown, who was in the horse stables at Graceland. Viewers were taken on a walk with the performer as he continued the song.

Eventually, Brown ended up in front of a barn on the property, where his backing band was waiting to finish the song. Elvis was there, too.

As the camera panned out for a wide shot, a video projected on the barn showed horses galloping around Graceland. The footage transitioned to a video of Elvis singing "Blue Christmas" during a 1968 TV special.

For part of the song, Brown matched Elvis note-for-note as they both worked their way through the lyrics. This was not only special for viewers, but also special for Brown, thanks to his family.

"My nana is a huge Elvis fan and always has been," Brown told Billboard.com earlier this month. "Growing up, I remember her carrying around a bag with Elvis' face on it, and my earliest memories of Elvis and his music were of listening to him with her, and how excited she is and still gets hearing his music."

Christmas at Graceland is currently available to stream via Peacock.

