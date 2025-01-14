The spectacular "house of tomorrow" where Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley spent their honeymoon is back on the market, and pictures show a stunning property that's well worth its hefty price tag.

The 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 4,695-square-foot avant-garde residence in Palm Springs, Calif., is currently for sale for $9,275,000. According to online real estate sites, that asking price breaks down to $1,976 per square foot and a monthly payment of $63,747.

Renowned architect William Krisel designed the dynamic winged home. The Alexander Construction Company completed the house in 1960, and it originally served as Robert Alexander's personal residence.

The jaw-dropping house centers around a futuristic round concept, with pod rooms extending from a central hub. Its unusual interior amenities include a floating fireplace, angular stacked stone walls, terrazzo flooring and more. The living area is circular and features floor-to-ceiling windows, sliding glass doors and a built-in 40-foot sofa.

The master bedroom juts out over the street and also boasts floor-to-ceiling windows. The custom circular kitchen centers around a built-in stove island that features six electric burners and a round range hood.

The exterior of the luxury property is just as eye-catching, including a pentagonal pool, lush landscaping and breathtaking views of the hills.

Look magazine christened the Alexander Residence "The House of Tomorrow" in 1962, and in 1967, Presley and his bride-to-be were hounded by journalists while staying at the luxurious Palm Springs residence.

They escaped from reporters by exiting down a small pathway at the back of the property, where a limo waited to take them to Frank Sinatra's private jet, as Realtor.com reports. They flew to Las Vegas for their wedding, then spent their honeymoon at the house in Palm Springs, paying $21,000 to rent it for a year afterward.

The estate most recently sold for $5.65 million in January of 2022. It went on the market again on Jan. 10, 2025.

Marc Sanders from Compass Real Estate holds the official listing on the house. Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Elvis Presley's honeymoon "House of Tomorrow."

