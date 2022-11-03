Emily Ann Roberts never met her great-grandfather. The Voice alum never was able to hug him or sing with him, but she was able to write a song about him: "The Building."

“The song talks about my great grandfather who was the pastor of West Lonsdale Baptist Church back in 1942,” Roberts says in an interview about the touching song, which is exclusively premiering on Taste of Country. "His legacy and faithfulness to my church has outlived his life here on Earth."

In fact, the church in Knoxville, Tenn. that Roberts’ great-grandfather once led has played a crucial part in the life of the country music artist and her family through the years.

“It’s where my parents first met as children at vacation Bible school,” explains Roberts, who under the direction of coach Blake Shelton placed as runner-up on Season 9 of The Voice. “It’s not only where my great-grandfather pastored, but it’s also where my grandmother served as church secretary.”

Therefore, when the Tennessee native made the decision to write a song about this special place, she knew that it would hit close to home to anyone who heard it.

“The first time I played this song for my family, they were all in tears,” Roberts recalls. “It’s just such a special place for all of us. Our faith in Jesus is the most important thing in our lives and this church has impacted and blessed our lives in a way that’s hard to put into words.”

Now living in Nashville, Roberts and her husband Chris Sasser joined a new church last year, but every time she goes home, she can be found sitting in those familiar pews of West Lonsdale Baptist Church — a place which will celebrate its 100th anniversary later this fall.

“I keep up with the pastor and congregation and stay as involved as I can be,” she says “It will always be my home and I will cherish the memories and moments I’ve had in that building forever."

Roberts' latest single, “Whole Lotta Little,” has reached 10 million views on TikTok less than a month after its release. She'll play the Grand Ole Opry on Nov. 18.

