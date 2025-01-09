You Won’t Believe What This Empty Macys Store Is Turning Into!

It's no secret that a retail apocalypse that is happening around us, as brick and mortar stores continue to close at an alarming rate.

With Macy's shutting down more than 150 locations by the end of fiscal 2026 — what in the world is happening to these giant retail spaces that lay vacant?

The short answer is: Nothing. They have been sitting vacant in their respective mall or standalone locations for just as long as they have been closed.

That is the case for the defunct Macy's location in Prairie Village, Kan., which has been shut down since 2020. It's empty and causing a major eyesore for the local community.

According to local news station KSHB, Prairie Village council member Terry O'Toole says this location is finally set for an upgrade.

The first floor of the building will be the Hen House grocery store. The second level will be dedicated to retail, restaurants and office space. Here you can find the detailed blueprints of what they plan to do with the space.

Last year, some business and realty experts predicted that some of these empty spaces would turn into various things, like retirement communities, grocery stores and even indoor go-kart tracks.

Looks like those experts' predictions are coming true at last. This is just the first of these major makeovers to abandoned Macy's buildings.

Macy's owned a lot of their spaces, not leased them, so they will be auctioned off to land developers in most cases, meaning there is no limit to what they'll become.