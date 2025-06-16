Eric Church Defends Morgan Wallen: ‘I Would Trust Him With My Kids’

Eric Church continues to stand by fellow country artist and friend Morgan Wallen a year after the infamous chair throwing incident. Wallen was arrested for throwing a chair off the roof of Church's Nashville bar, Chief's, on April 7, 2024.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Church had nothing but positive things to say about the "Sand in My Boots" singer.

The Chief was asked why he is so invested in Wallen, even after all of his missteps, which include a DUI arrest, a racist slur and being removed from a scheduled SNL appearance during the pandemic.

"I say this to everyone [about Morgan]: I know the guy," Church explains. "And once you know the guy, it’s a lot easier to be able to know the heart of that guy and to know where his moral compass is."

Church proudly touts that he and Wallen are not only great friends, but basically family, admitting that he would "trust him with my kids."

Church shared a similar rise to the top in country music, just not as fast as Wallen's.

"I remember when things took off for [me], and it’s nowhere near the way it took off for him, but that’s a really weird time. It can be really hard to deal with," he recalls.

The older star, 48, had his share of controversy, as well. Church was kicked off of Rascal Flatts' Me and My Gang Tour back in 2006 for deliberately pushing the limits of his time restrictions over and over, walking onto the parts of the stage he was not supposed to use and playing too loudly.

Church drove home the Wallen positivity train by adding: "What I’ve always loved about Morgan, and I could say the same thing about Jelly Roll, is their unabashed honesty about their flaws and their humanity."

