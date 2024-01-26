Traditional and contemporary country fans are in for a treat: A duet version of Glen Campbell's "Hold on Hope" with Eric Church dropped on Friday (Jan. 26).

The surprise roll-out arrives as part of the new posthumous and reimagined version of Campbell's 2011 Ghost on the Canvas, that's due out April 19 via Surfdog Records and Big Machine Label Group.

Robert Pollard wrote the heartfelt song, which finds Church and Campbell sharing each of the four verses that chronicle a weary person's candid reflection on life, loneliness and the hope for a better tomorrow.

"Every street is dark / And folding out mysteriously / Where lies the chance we take to be / Always working / Reaching out for a hand that we / Can't see / Everybody's got a hold on hope / It's the last thing that's holding me," Campbell and Church sing over acoustic guitar chords.

"Invitation to the last dance / Then it's time to leave / But that's the price we pay / When we deceive / One another animal mother / She opens up for free / Everybody's got a hold on hope / It's the last thing that's / Holding me," they continue in the second verse, as drumbeats ratchet up the track.

Also featured on Glen Campbell Duets — Ghost on the Canvas Sessions are collaborations with Dolly Parton, Sting, Daryl Hall, Carole King and Eric Clapton, among others. Clapton and Campbell's rendition of "Nothing But the Whole Wide World" is also out now.

Campbell, whose hits included "Rhinestone Cowboy," "Gentle on My Mind" and "Southern Nights," died on Aug. 8, 2017, in a Nashville care facility after a long and public battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Meanwhile, Church is climbing up the country charts with his new Morgan Wallen collaboration, "Man Made a Bar." The superstars recently extended their partnership to revive the print issues of Field & Stream.

Glen Campbell Duets — Ghost on the Canvas Sessions is available to pre-save now.