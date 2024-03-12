Eric Church's downtown Nashville bar, Chief's, is almost ready to open. Now, he's putting all the final embellishments on his Lower Broadway honky-tonk — and adding one big surprise to the venue's calendar.

In a video message to his Church Choir fan club on Tuesday morning (March 12), Church revealed the grand opening date for Chief's on Broadway: April 5, 2024.

But the singer had an even more exciting announcement up his sleeve on Tuesday: In the same video message, he told fans that he's opening Chief's with 19 special shows, a residency he personally curated for the space. Called To Beat the Devil: The Nashville Residency, the run of dates will last from April into June 2024.

"I have designed a one-of-a-kind show that I will be performing at Chief's starting on Grand Opening day, April 5," Church revealed in the video.

In a press release, he added that the set list will be entirely unique to the space.

"These shows at Chief's will be one of a kind, only for Chief's and with some songs that will only ever be performed during these shows," he added. "It's the most unique show I'll probably ever do, and I'm excited to enjoy this chapter of what Chief's will be."

Pre-sales will be available first for members of the Church Choir, with a sign-up system opening on Tuesday. The full pre-sale begins Wednesday, March 20, and any remaining tickets will then go on sale to the general public that Friday (March 22). A portion of all ticket sales will go to support Church's Chief Cares Fund, which helps support underprivileged families and children all over the world.

First announced in 2022, Church's bar will give the superstar a chance to put his stamp on the downtown Nashville night life scene, along with fellow country stars including Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean and many more.

Eric Church, To Beat the Devil Nashville Residency Dates:

April: 5 (Grand Opening), 17, 18, 29, 30

May: 1, 7, 8, 10, 11, 14, 15, 17, 21, 22

June: 6, 7, 8, 9