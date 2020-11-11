Eric Church Offers Up a ‘Hell of a View’ at the 2020 CMA Awards

Eric Church performed his just-released "Hell of a View" on the stage of the 2020 CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 11), giving an anthemic live treatment to a song that's an ode to rebels in love.

The spirited performance received a hell of an introduction from co-host Reba McEntire, who was spearheading the 54th annual Country Music Association Awards with fellow host Darius Rucker: "This guy released his debut album 15 years ago," McEntire said. "He's still at the top of his game with "Hell of a View." Nominated for Entertainer of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year, Eric Church."

"Hell of a View" is the newest single to come off of an upcoming album from the Chief, following that project's lead single, "Stick That in Your Country Song." Both songs were cut during a marathon, 28-day recording session in the mountains of North Carolina, where Church and his band converted an old restaurant into a studio for the occasion.

Though details about the album remain fairly sparse, Church's fans have already gotten to hear a number of the tracks written for it, including "Through My Ray Bans," "Bad Mother Trucker," "Crazyland," "Never Break Heart" and "Jenny."

Church hasn't brought home a CMA trophy since he won Album of the Year for his Mr. Misunderstood record in 2016, but that all might change on Wednesday night. The singer walked into the 2020 CMA Awards with nominations in two categories, Male Vocalist of the Year and the show's highest award, Entertainer of the Year.

This year, he's going head to head in the latter category against Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban. A win would mark Church's first-ever CMA Entertainer trophy, though he's been nominated three times in years past.