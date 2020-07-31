Eric Church’s ‘Bad Mother Trucker’ Celebrates Tough Women [Listen]

Eric Church's "Bad Mother Trucker" honors the tough women who do things their own way. The new song, released Friday (July 31), tells the story of a truck-driving mama, and the son who learned it all from her.

Church co-wrote "Bad Mother Trucker" with Casey Beathard, Luke Dick and Jeremy Spillman. A simple, old-school Southern rock-esque melody drives the song, with backup singer's "bad mother" echoes adding a '60s sound.

“She is hell on wheels where the road meets the rubber / A real gear jammer, a white-line wonder," Church sings in the chorus. "Yeah, you only get one and I wouldn’t want another / ‘Cause mama was a bad mother trucker.”

"Bad Mother Trucker" is yet another peek at a forthcoming new album from Church, recorded in early 2020 in a restaurant-turned-recording studio in the mountains of North Carolina. "Stick That in Your Country Song" is the first single from the project, but fans have also heard "Through My Ray Bans," "Never Break Heart" and "Jenny." Church has also teased a song called "Crazy Land," which he says he literally dreamed up.

Church and his crew recorded 28 songs in 28 days during their session -- enough for a double album, according to the country star. He calls the record "the most special project of my career," adding, "and we're gonna treat it that way."

Further details about Church's new album have not yet been announced. Whenever it arrives, it will be his first project since 2018's Desperate Man.