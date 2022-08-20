Eric Church (Finally!) Releases ‘&’ Album to the Public

More than a year after its initial release, Eric Church is making his & album available to the general public. The project is the middle installment of his triple album, Heart & Soul, which Church released in April of 2021.

While his Heart and Soul albums were original released to the public, Church's & album was an exclusive project reserved for his fan club, the Church Choir. That changed on Friday (Aug. 19), however, as the album is now available as a standard CD, vinyl and on all streaming platforms.

The & album features six songs, including Church's latest single, "Doing Life With Me." The project also features "Through My Ray-Bans," written about the Route 91 Harvest Festival mass shootings, "Do Side," "Kiss Her," "Mad Man" and "Lone Wolf." Church wrote every song on the project with co-writers including Luke Laird, Barry Dean, Casey Beathard, Jeffrey Steele, Jeff Hyde and Ryan Tyndell.

Church shared the news via his social media accounts:

Church's Heart & Soul triple album features 24 songs in total, with previous singles "Stick That in Your Country Song" and "Heart on Fire" making an appearance on Heart, and "Hell of a View" on Soul. The collection was written and recorded during the COVID-19 pandemic in the mountains of North Carolina. Upon releasing the collection, Church shared that he and his collaborators would write a song in the morning and record it the same day, which "allowed for the songwriters to get involved in the studio process."

The album reached No. 3 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart upon release, and it has produced one No. 1 single so far with "Hell of a View."