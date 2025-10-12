Would you recognize Eric Church without his signature Ray-Ban sunglasses?

The question was the subject of a bet between The Chief and his road crew during a recent stop on the singer's current Free the Machine Tour.

"Last night over too much Gypsy, we were talking about whether or not I could take my sunglasses off and go to my own show. I said I could. People around me said I couldn't," Church explains in a new video he posted to social media.

So they decided to put the question to a test.

Before his show in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Friday night (Oct. 10), Church took off the Ray-Bans and did a lap around the concourse.

Do Eric Church's Fans Recognize Him Without His Sunglasses?

Even though the glasses were off, Church gave fans a fair chance at recognizing him.

He wasn't hiding as he walked through the hallway. He even drew some attention to himself: He greeted people as he passed, commented "Roll Tide" and even called out, "Chief, Chief!"

From the video, you can see that it's pretty crowded at the arena where he's playing, so there are plenty of fans around who saw Church walking around incognito.

He also was wearing his own merch, including a shirt with his face on it.

But in a crowd of fans who showed up to see a Church show, that wasn't as a big a clue as it might have been if he were out in a more neutral setting.

Read More: Eric Church's Free the Machine Tour: Dates + Details

Still, Church was mostly right: He made it all the way around the concourse without anybody recognizing him, except for one person.

The singer didn't show the full interaction, but at one point towards the end of his lap, he smiles at the camera and goes, "Uh-oh. Almost."

"One person! One," he says as he concludes his walk.

Still, that's a pretty low number for a crowd of fans that -- presumably -- all know Church and his music.

In a more general setting, it's probably even more likely that the singer can walk around without being recognized when he takes his sunglasses off.

Where is Eric Church's Free the Machine Tour Heading Next?

The Free the Machine Tour will continue into April 2026.

Next up, he'll play Salt Lake City, Utah on Oct. 23.