When fans tuned in to watch the first round of the newly-expanded College Football Playoffs, no one expected to hear someone take a jab at Morgan Wallen, but the country singer was the brunt of a joke during one of the broadcasts.

The moment came during ESPN's coverage of the Tennessee Volunteers' matchup with the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday (Dec. 21). Pat McAfee was at the helm of an alternate broadcast on ESPN2, with The Pat McAfee Show co-star Boston Connor by his side.

It was a complete bloodbath for the Volunteers from the first snap and midway through the first quarter, Connor took a dig at the "Love Somebody" singer.

"They gotta feel hopeless right now," McAfee says referring to the Vols who were trailing 14-0 at the time.

"Yeah it is doom and gloom," Connor replies. "Would hate to be a Tennessee fan or a chair near Morgan Wallen cause they have no hope right now."

Morgan Wallen's Legal Troubles

Connor's remarks come just weeks after Wallen pleaded guilty to two counts of misdemeanor reckless endangerment. It was part of a plea agreement which will keep him from serving jail time.

Wallen was arrested on April 7, 2024 after he threw a chair off the roof of Chief's in downtown Nashville. The watering hole - which just opened two days prior - is owned by fellow country singer Eric Church. He was initially charged with three felony counts of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

Fans had mixed reactions to the joke with some saying the joke was "too soon" and others saying it was the "quote of the night."

