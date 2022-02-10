Country duo Everette made their Grand Ole Opry debut on Jan. 29, and it was the perfect night to showcase their newly-released rendition of "Man of Constant Sorrow."

"Since the beginning of Everette, we’ve been playing 'Man of Constant Sorrow' in our live shows as an opportunity to explain to fans where our band name comes from," the pair explain. "Over the years it kind of evolved into our own unique version and would explode every time we posted it on our socials. We enjoy playing it so much that we decided we had to record it and share it with the world.”

Written in 1913, the folk song was made famous by the movie O Brother, Where Are Thou? Everette's Brent Rupard and Anthony Olympia actually decided to name themselves after George Clooney's character in the film, Ulysses Everett McGill.

The two have been playing "Man of Constant Sorrow" since the band's inception, but they hadn't recorded it until recently. They were inspired to get in the studio after collaborating on TikTok with Dan Tyminski, the one who recorded the song for the movie. His version won a Grammy for Best Country Collaboration in 2002.

Everette's version douses the tune with grit and twang. The duo is known for their back-porch vocals and laid-back vibes, both of which shine on the track.

In 2020, Everette dropped the first part of a double album, Kings of the Dairy Queen Parking Lot - Side A. A release date for Side B has yet to be announced. They are labelmates with Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Lainey Wilson and others on Broken Bow Records.