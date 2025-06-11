Ella Langley was a guest on Taste of Country Nights, where she was asked what she requires backstage before each show — and we must admit, it was a lot more than we were expecting.

The "Weren't for the Wind" singer admittedly has a snack lover's dream setup backstage.

Langley said her backstage must-haves include "Cheeze-Its, Heath Bars, Smart Water, Red Bull, tequila, whiskey, for sure — I drink tequila and my band drinks whiskey."

Langley doesn't discriminate against the whiskey though, saying, "Sometimes if I feel a little under the weather, I'll take a shot of whiskey."

After Taste of Country Nights host Evan Paul complimented her on her Heath Bar selection, and how random it was, Langley said, "You ever had one out of the freezer? Oh my God, I can eat ten of them things, like the mini ones, they're the perfect size."

With all the rumors about Langley's dating life and if she is single or not, the above information is good to know for any possible future suitors of hers, as they should show up to a first date with a bag filled with all of her snacks and a bottle of tequila.

After picking up five ACM Awards on May 8 at the 2025 ACM Awards, Langley is currently out on the road on her Still Hungover Tour.

The tour features her playing some solo shows, sandwiched between dates on Riley Green's Damn Country Music Tour and Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem tour, with dates scheduled all the way through Oct. 25.

