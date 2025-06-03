Ella Langley essentially deflates any and all dating rumors with only five words in a new interview.

The five-time ACM winner was a guest on Taste of Country Nights, and we asked her if she could be rumored to be romantically linked to any male celebrity — other than Riley Green — who would she choose?

Not 30 seconds went by before Langley presented her answer: "Not a one of 'em."

She said it with the cadence of someone who has clearly had it with the rumors and wants nothing to do with any of the famous men out there.

Langley has been rumored to be romantically linked to Green ever since their collaboration, "You Look Like You Love Me," skyrocketed to No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

Adding fuel to the fire is a video of them spotted backstage at the American Rodeo in Arlington, Texas, where both Green and Langley performed on April 12, embracing and possibly sharing a small kiss.

There's also the fact that Langley recently claimed she was the reason Green grew out his signature mustache, which he mysteriously shaved off in May of 2025, not long after she said that.

One thing is very clear after speaking with the "If It Weren't for the Wind" singer, and that is the fact that she is hyper-focused on her blossoming career and her mental health, and she doesn't want anything to do with any famous men.

There's good news for all of the other men on the planet with regular jobs: You might still have shot at love, or at least at being on the wrong end of a country song.

