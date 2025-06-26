Mountain Dew Unveils Two Exclusive New Flavors

Mountain Dew has revealed two new limited-edition flavors, but there's only one place to get them.

Food Beast is reporting that the first of the two new Mountain Dew flavors is Dragon Fruit. This tastebud explosion mixes a citrusy zest with tropical sweetness.

Anyone who has seen an actual dragon fruit in person knows that it looks fierce and flavorful, so this ought to make your mouth water just seeing it on Walmart shelves.

Oh yeah, these are only available at Walmart locations right now.

Mountain Dew Dragon Fruit Walmart Mountain Dew loading...

Dragon Fruit Carl Court/Getty Images loading...

The second Mountain Dew flavor that is exclusively at Walmart this summer is Mountain Dew Summer Freeze.

This one has a cherry, lemon and raspberry flavor profile that will take you back to your childhood — the flavor of those red, white and blue ice pops we all grew up with.

Mountain Dew Summer Freeze Walmart Walmart loading...

Mountain Dew has worked with Walmart in the past, releasing exclusive flavors only available at the chain, so this is nothing new to either brand.

Mountain Dew has long been a staple in American culture. It was originally invented in the Appalachian Mountains, for a use that still might be in play today: As a mixer for moonshine.

Granted, today's legal moonshine likely doesn't hold a candle to what was being illegally made in the Appalachian Mountains back in the day, but having some Mountain Dew on hand when you are cranking through a jar of shine certainly won't hurt the process.

Both Mountain Dew Dragon Fruit and Summer Freeze are available in 20 oz. bottles and 12-pack cans for a limited time.