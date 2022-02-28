It was date night for empty-nesters Tim McGraw and Faith Hill at the 28th-annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, which took place on Sunday, Feb. 27.

Although not nominated themselves for their work on 1883 — a problem that is sure to be remedied at next year's show — the country couple did pop up onstage at one point. McGraw and Hill presented the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series, a trophy which went to Lee Jung-jae from Squid Game, a breakout series for Netflix in 2021.

The two looked elegant as they posed for pictures before heading into the show. McGraw opted for a timeless black tuxedo and combed his hair to the side. Hill wowed in a dreamy sleeveless gown with a shimmery snake-skin print. The curl in her hair added a touch of old Hollywood glamor, and together, the pair looked effortlessly chic.

1883 serves as a prequel to Paramount's popular show Yellowstone, which earned its first SAG Award nomination this year. The cast was nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. That award ultimately went to HBO's Succession.

There's no doubt we'll see McGraw and Hill nominated for a SAG or two in 2023 — their portrayal of James and Margaret Dutton has been nothing short of stellar. The couple, who celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary on set on Oct. 6, opted to practice their scenes separately before filming. This helped prevent their real-life marriage from bleeding into that of their on-screen marriage. The country stars wanted the Duttons' relationship to be as authentic as possible.

1883 recently wrapped up Season 1 with a devastating finale. More episodes have been ordered at Paramount+, but it's unclear whether it will be enough for a full Season 2 or not. Show writer Taylor Sheridan will also be launching two more Yellowstone spinoffs, with 6666 and 1932 in the works.