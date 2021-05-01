Faith Hill turned to social media to wish her husband, Tim McGraw, a happy birthday on Saturday (May 1). Hill shared a sweet throwback photo that her Instagram followers loved.

McGraw turns 54 on Saturday, and Hill posted an old photo showing them onstage together after she's run over and jumped into his arms. The always-affectionate couple are piling on the PDA in the photo, with McGraw's arms around Hill and her legs wrapped around his as she plants a serious kiss on him.

"Happy Birthday to my man, my one and only. I love you," she writes to accompany the picture.

The throwback photo earned more than 50,000 likes in its first two hours online.

McGraw and Hill married on Oct. 6, 1996, and they welcomed their first child, Gracie Catherine McGraw, on May 5, 1997. Maggie Elizabeth followed in 1998, and Audrey Caroline was born in 2001.

The couple often share their deep love for one another via social media, especially on birthdays. In 2020, McGraw marked Hill's birthday by posting an adoring poem online that he had written for his wife.

One of the coolest birthday moments the couple have ever shared with fans was in 2017, when Hill celebrated McGraw's 50th birthday by leading a concert audience in a massive singalong at a tour stop in Indianapolis and shared a clip of the fun surprise with her social media followers.

