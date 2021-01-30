Faith Hill and her daughter, Maggie, show off some crazy dance moves in their video of a viral dance challenge.

In the video below, which they shared on TikTok, the country superstar joins her middle daughter and a friend of Maggie's to dance along to “Lotus Flower Bomb” by Wale ft. Miguel, completing a dance challenge that began on TikTok in 2020.

Check out their moves in the hilarious dance clip:

Hill's husband, Tim McGraw, re-posted the video to his Instagram on Saturday (Jan. 30), writing, "These crazy girls around here! @faithhill and Maggie joined by her pal Georgiana.... Fun stuff."

The video drew a number of comments from McGraw's followers, with one fan writing, "I definitely did not look that good doing that with my daughter. LOL!" while another adds, "Faith is cooler than most of us."

The ladies also took part in another TikTok dance challenge, this one set to Polo Frost's "Best Ever."

The dance high jinks mark the latest fun moment the mother and daughter have shared online. Maggie turned 22 on Aug. 12, 2020, and Hill and McGraw turned to their respective social media accounts to share sweet messages.

"So hard to believe that this little thing turns 22 today!" McGraw wrote alongside two side-by-side images, one from when Maggie was a toddler and another more recent picture. "Life sure goes by fast. Soak it up Maggie May. We love you and are so proud of you."

"Happy Birthday to our Maggie!" Hill added. "22 years old today. A throwback photo from our cross-country roadtrip 4 1/2 years ago. I love you my sweet."

Hill and McGraw also have an older daughter, Gracie, who is 23, while their younger daughter, Audrey, is 19. They've spent part of their coronavirus downtime hanging out as a family; the country couple and their youngest daughter packed up the car for a long road trip to California, where Gracie and Maggie both live currently.

