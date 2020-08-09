Faith Hill Is Sporting Pandemic Pink Hair

Faith Hill has joined the list of country music artists changing up their looks during the ongoing pandemic downtime at home. But she’s not going for a just a haircut or an out-of-the-box roots touch-up. The singer has gone full-on quarantine daring, and is now sporting pastel pink hair!

Hill’s husband, country superstar Tim McGraw, posted a photo of his wife’s hair transformation on Instagram (snapped by their daughter Gracie) — and from the beaming smile spread across her face, it seems like she’s loving her new look!

McGraw himself apparently approves of the fun shade. “Dang, I love this girl,” he gushed in his caption accompanying the photo.

It’s time for Hill to spill her skincare secrets — because fans commented on the photo, assuming it was 23-year-old Gracie in the shot, and not her mother (who will be 53 in September). Clearly Hill hasn’t aged a day, and her new hair color is just furthering a young, hip image.

McGraw, amused, assured fans their eyes are not playing tricks on them, and that the photo is indeed of his wife: “Mmmm...so sweet y'all think this is our daughter, however it IS Faith....I'm the lucky one!”

Hill is not the only star to have dabbled in extreme hair color while sheltering in place. Lauren Alaina has tested out a bright, temporary teal; and even Kelly Clarkson took the opportunity to add a streak of purple to her daughter River Rose’s hair. Other stars have played around with striking hair cuts, notably Jake Owen, who shaved most of his formerly long locks right off.

When McGraw isn’t busy snapping photos of his wife in her element, you can find the singer checking off his “honey-do” list for Hill. He recently posted a photo of his latest project around the house, suggesting he has been busy in the garden. Seems like all this downtime has perfected his green thumb!

He's also documenting his good taste in women (pink-haired or otherwise) in a new song, aptly titled "Good Taste in Women." The country star dropped the new track, from his forthcoming album Here on Earth, on Friday (Aug. 7).

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Quarantine Date Nights Sound Absolutely Perfect